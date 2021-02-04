53m ago
Penguins to interview Hextall for GM job
The Pittsburgh Penguins' search for a new general manager will continue on Thursday as the organization has a virtual interview scheduled with Ron Hextall, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Hextall, 56, was an NHL goaltender for 13 seasons before working with the Los Angeles Kings as an assistant GM and was also the Philadelphia Flyers' general manager from 2014 to 2018.
On Wednesday, New York Rangers assistant general manager Chris Drury told the Pens that he would not be interested in the job at this time, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie. McKenzie added that the Penguins did not receive permission from the Seattle Kraken in a time frame that worked for them to interview Jason Botterill, so the former Buffalo Sabres general manager will not be a candidate.
TSN's Frank Seravalli reports that former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes and current Penguins interim GM Patrik Allvin have also been considered for the position.
Pittsburgh is in search of a new general manager after Jim Rutherford stepped down from the role last month.