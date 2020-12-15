Two arrested after theft at Walter Gretzky's

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Police say they have made two arrests after Wayne Gretzky memorabilia was stolen from the home of the hockey legend's father.

The Gretzky family reported the souvenirs were stolen from Brantford, Ont., home of Walter Gretzky in August.

Brantford Police launched an investigation and say they quickly discovered that several of the missing items had likely been sold to various collectors across Canada.

Police say that a three-month investigation identified specific residences where the stolen property was believed to be located.

Last week, five homes were searched across Ontario and Alberta by police officers from Brantford, Halton Region, the OPP and the RCMP.

Police say they recovered several items of Wayne Gretzky memorabilia including game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys and a Player-of-the-Year award.

The estimated value of the recovered property is believed to be worth more than US$500,000.

Police also say they uncovered evidence of a second person, unrelated to the initial investigation, believed to have committed a fraud involving a Gretzky hockey stick.

A 58 year-old-male from Oakville, One., is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000

A 58 year-old female from Brockville, Ont., is charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.