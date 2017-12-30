The Nashville Predators have placed forward Filip Forsberg on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Forsberg was unable to complete Friday's game against the Minnesota Wild, exiting mid-way through the third period.

"He left with a problem," Predators coach Peter Laviolette told reporters following the 4-2 loss.

In 37 games, the 23-year-old has 15 goals and 19 assists.

Forward Frederick Gaudreau has been called up from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Forsberg has not missed a game since the start of the 2014-15 season, playing 283 straight according to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean.