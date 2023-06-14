Here's a guide to the F1 Canadian Grand Prix races and events in Montreal

The sound of race car engines revving and tires squealing will echo off the Gilles Villeneuve race track on Ile Notre-Dame while Montreal's downtown core will likely be packed with race fans and car curios as the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal weekend kicks off on Thursday.

The following three locales will be at the heart of the action in the city.

JEAN DRAPEAU PARK

Jean Drapeau Park is where all the racing action will take place. To get to the track the Jean-Drapeau Metro is your easiest route though there are two parking lots on Ile St. Helen's.

There are six Bixi drop off stations as well, but it is worth bearing in mind that riding to and from the islands means serious hills. Bring water.

Here is the schedule for the race weekend:

THURSDAY

9 a.m. to noon - pit lane walk

Noon to 3 p.m. - Food trucks, bars, F-1 atmosphere.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - High speed testing of safety and medical cars.

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. - Venue opens

9:10 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. - Series of challenges and practice sessions.

7:30 p.m. - Venue closes.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Venue opens.

8:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. - Series of qualifying sessions, races and a pit stop practice (11:10 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.)

7:30 p.m. - Venue closes.

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. - Venue opens.

9:55 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. - Races.

11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. - F1 Drivers Parade.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - F1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2023 (70 laps, 120 minutes).

7:30 p.m. - Venue closes.

Downtown Montreal will be teaming with activities, but the main action will be centered on two streets: Crescent and Peel. To get to either street, the Peel or Guy-Concordia metro stops on the Green Line or Lucien-L'Allier stop on the Orange line.



CRESCENT STREET

The opening ceremonies of the Festival Grand Prix Sur Crescent is at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. DJ Skittel'zz will kick the music party off and spin at 4:30 p.m., followed by Three of Us on The Jack Daniels Stage at 7 p.m.

DJs and music acts will play from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Playstation and Gamestop Pit Stop Competition will be open all weekend.



PEEL STREET

Three blocks east of Crescent, Formula Peel organizers are expecting a half a million visitors between Rene-Levesque and Maisonneuve boulevards between Thursday and Sunday.

TERRASSES OPEN -Chez Alexandre, Soubois, Ferreira, Vasco da Gama, Livia, Pizzeria No 900, Universel, RYU, Ibérica, Campo, Pub Mc Leans, Fiorella and Zante.

LUXURY CARS - Fans will be able to check out the latest Alfa Romeo, Lincoln, Lucid, Porsche and other models of luxury vehicles.

RED BULL FAN ZONE - Musical performances and DJs will play out of the Red Bull Bus.

Race and pit stop simulators will be open.