The New York Rangers have acquired forward Ryan Strome from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for Ryan Spooner, it was announced Friday.

In 18 games so far this season, Strome has two points, while Spooner has two points in 16 games.

Things didn't work out for Strome in Edmonton the way general manager Peter Chiarelli had hoped after parting with forward Jordan Eberle in a trade with the New York Islanders two summers ago. Before his slow start this season, he managed just 13 goals and 21 assists in 82 games last season for the Oilers.

Spooner played in 20 games last season for the Rangers but had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists).

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the need for more speed in the lineup and trying to get quicker was the impetus for the trade from Edmonton's perspective.

Strome carries a cap hit of $3.1 million for each of the next two seasons, while Spooner's deal carries a cap hit of $4 million for this year and next. The Rangers will retain $900,000 per year according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Edmonton (9-8-1) will be back in action Saturday in the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames, while New York (9-8-2) will host the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden.