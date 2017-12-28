New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider has been diagnosed with a blood clot in his right arm and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team announced on Thursday.

Kreider exited Wednesday's game after the first period and did not return. He played seven shifts and recorded two shots in just over five minutes of ice time.

The 26-year-old has played 36 games for the Rangers this season and has 11 goals and 11 assists with 29 penalty minutes and an Even rating.