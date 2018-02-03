The New York Rangers lost two players to upper body injuries against the Nashville Predators Saturday.

OFFICIAL: Marc Staal and Jimmy Vesey, both upper body, will not return. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 4, 2018

Defenceman Marc Staal and forward Jimmy Vesey both left the Rangers' game against the Predators with the team announcing neither player will return.

Staal was injured after getting hit in the head by the Predators' Alexei Emelin.

Concern for Marc Staal, previously thrice concussed in NYR career, who is done for night (at least) after taking uncalled Emelin head shot. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 4, 2018

Vesey was also hit in the head, taking an elbow from Filip Forsberg that left him bleeding from the mouth. Vesey returned after the hit to play a couple shifts before leaving the game not to return.