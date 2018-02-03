38m ago
Rangers' Staal, Vesey injured vs. Preds
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Rangers lost two players to upper body injuries against the Nashville Predators Saturday.
Defenceman Marc Staal and forward Jimmy Vesey both left the Rangers' game against the Predators with the team announcing neither player will return.
Staal was injured after getting hit in the head by the Predators' Alexei Emelin.
Vesey was also hit in the head, taking an elbow from Filip Forsberg that left him bleeding from the mouth. Vesey returned after the hit to play a couple shifts before leaving the game not to return.