Kawhi Leonard will not make his home debut tonight when the Toronto Raptors take on Melbourne United at Scotiabank Arena in their third game of the preseason, TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg reports.

The team is sitting out Leonard along with Kyle Lowry and CJ Miles for rest purposes, per Lewenberg. Fred VanVleet will also miss the contest due to a stiff left hamstring.

More to come.