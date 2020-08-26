The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted Game 5 of their opening round series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice and police brutality against Black people following the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, WI police.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by police in Wisconsin on Sunday. Blake is still alive, but is paralyzed from the waist down.

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder as well as Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have also postponed their Game 5s scheduled for later on Wednesday.

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics have also discussed the possibility of boycotting their playoff game Thursday night.

The sports world was quick to react to the historic news of the boycott.

