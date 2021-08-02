MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angela Bailey, the Canadian women's record holder in the 100 metres sprint and an Olympic 4x100 relay silver medal winner, has died after battling cancer under complicated conditions. She was 59 years old.

Bailey's 1987 Canadian women's 100-metre sprint record time of 10.98 seconds still stands today. She was also part of the women's silver medal winning 4x100 metres relay team at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

Athletics Canada confirmed Bailey's July 31 death in a statement Monday and offered condolences to her family and loved ones.

"I was very sad to hear of Angela's passing. I remember her as a talented and determined athlete," Athletics Canada board chair Helen Manning said. "The Athletics Canada family sends their thoughts and sympathy to her family at this sad time."

Bailey's medal-winning relay team members, Marita Payne, Angella Taylor-Issajenko and France Gareau, also paid tribute to her in a statement.

"We are in shock and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our teammate, Angela Bailey," said the statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to Angela's family and close friends. She was a tremendous competitor on the track and we will always cherish the memories we made together. Rest peacefully our friend."

Bailey also won three silver medals in 4x100 relays at the Commonwealth Games in 1978, 1982 and 1986.

She set the Canadian 100 metres record in July 1987 in Hungary and earlier that year also won bronze in the 60 metres at the World Indoor Championships.

Bailey also holds Canada's indoor track record for the 200 metres at 23.32 seconds.

She also competed in the 4x100 relay and 100 metres events at the 1988 Games in Seoul.

Bailey was part of the 1980 Canadian team that did not compete in the Moscow Games because of an international boycott.

Bailey earned a law degree from Queen's University in 1996 and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2003.

She was inducted into the Mississauga Sports Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Athletics Ontario Hall of Fame in 2014.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021.