The 2021-22 NBA season will reportedly look similar to seasons that occurred prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 2021-22 NBA regular season will commence on Oct. 19, with teams opening training camp on Sept. 28.

The 2022 NBA playoffs, per Charania, will start on April 16 and the Finals will begin on June 2 and extend as far as June 19 if necessary. The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on June 23.

The season's campaign started on Dec. 22 and could extend as far as July 22. The start of the season was pushed back following the NBA's delay in finishing the 2019-20 season amid the onset of the pandemic.