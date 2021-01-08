According to The Athletic, the Dallas Stars cancelled practice on Friday after at least one player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Stars did not comment on why the team's practice was cancelled. Under NHL rules, the team cannot comment on COVID-19-related issues, with all communication being handled by the league.

The Stars are scheduled to begin their season next week, facing the Panthers in back-to-back games in Florida starting Thursday.

Any player who tests positive must isolate for 10 days, meaning they would miss at least the team's first three games.

The Stars cancelling practice came prior to the Columbus Blue Jackets announcing Friday that a number of players would be held out of the team's scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols, per a press release.

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, only 21 players skated Friday. There are currently 41 players on the Blue Jackets' camp roster.

Portzline reports the players that did not skate are forwards Emil BemstromOliver BjorkstrandMax DomiNick FolignoNathan GerbeLiam FoudyMikhail GrigorenkoBoone JennerMikko KoivuEric Robinson and Alexandre Texier and defencemen Vladislav GavrikovSeth JonesDavid SavardAndrew Peeke and Michael Del Zotto.