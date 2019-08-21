According to Joe McDonald of The Athletic, the Boston Bruins have opened talks on a contract extension with head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy, who led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final this past season, is entering the final year of his current contract with the team.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said after the season that Cassidy's contract would be addressed in the summer and McDonald expects the coach to earn roughly $3 million per season on his new deal. That would make him one of eight NHL coaches with a known salary of $3 million or higher, according to CapFriendly.

The 54-year-old was named head coach of the Bruins during the 2016-17 season after Claude Julien was dismissed and led Boston to an 18-8-1 record and a playoff berth upon taking over.

In two-plus seasons with the team, Cassidy has a 117-52-22 record with three straight postseason appearances. He also served as head coach of the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2003, posting a 47-47-9 record.

The Bruins have finished second in the Atlantic Division in each of the last two seasons.