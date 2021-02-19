57m ago
Report: Charges vs. Raptors' Davis dropped
The New York District Attorney's Office has dismissed domestic assault charges against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief after being arrested in Manhattan in October.
TSN.ca Staff
In 23 games this season, Davis is averaging 6.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.
The 23-year-old joined the Raptors last year as an undrafted free agent. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 7.5 points last season.