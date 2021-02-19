The New York District Attorney's Office has dismissed domestic assault charges against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief after being arrested in Manhattan in October.

In 23 games this season, Davis is averaging 6.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The 23-year-old joined the Raptors last year as an undrafted free agent. He was named to the NBA's All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 7.5 points last season.