Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had an MRI on Thursday that confirmed he will miss between one and two weeks with a groin strain, reports Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

The injury knocked Lillard out of this weekend's All-Star Game in Chicago. Devin Booker will fill in as his replacement.

It's been a career-year for Lillard, who is averaging 29.5 points per game on 46 per cent shooting through his first 54 games of the season.

This is his eighth season in the NBA after being selected by Portland No. 6 overall out of Weber State in the 2012 NBA Draft.