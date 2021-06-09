Is it time to start considering the Suns a serious NBA championship contender?

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton is expected to return from a hamstring injury in Game 2 Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns barring a setback, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barton has been out since suffering the injury on April 23 and will test his hamstring in warmups before tip-off to make sure he's good to go. At the time of his injury, Barton was expected to be out for the "foreseeable future."

The 30-year-old averaged 12.7 points per game on 42.6 per cent shooting in 56 games for the Nuggets during the regular season, his seventh in Denver.

Denver dropped Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final series 122-105 Monday night in Phoenix as four different Suns scored 20 or more points.