1h ago
Report: Jackets' Johnson asks for trade
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Canucks 5, Blue Jackets 2
According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Jack Johnson has asked for a trade.
Johnson, who turns 31 on Saturday, has scored two goals and added five assists in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Johnson has spent the past seven seasons with Columbus after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Kings. In 13 NHL seasons, the Indianapolis native has scored 65 goals and 209 assists in 757 games.