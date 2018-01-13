According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Jack Johnson has asked for a trade.

Johnson, who turns 31 on Saturday, has scored two goals and added five assists in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Johnson is UFA July 1. Contract talks haven't gone great. Situation to monitor. https://t.co/BxC22qAha4 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 13, 2018

Interesting situation for the Jackets to handle because they're likely a buyer, not a seller, so what do you with a pending UFA who wants out when you're trying to win now? Now ideal. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 13, 2018

Johnson has spent the past seven seasons with Columbus after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Kings. In 13 NHL seasons, the Indianapolis native has scored 65 goals and 209 assists in 757 games.