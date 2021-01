James Harden has been listed as available to make his Brooklyn Nets debut on Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

James Harden is listed available to make his Brooklyn Nets debut tonight against the Magic. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2021

SUITING UP TONIGHT FOR THE BROOKLYN NETS...



NUMBER 13...



JAMES HARDEN. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 16, 2021

The 31-year-old superstar was acquired from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster four-team trade on Wednesday. Harden is averaging 24.8 points, 10.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds in eight games this season.