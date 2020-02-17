Veteran forward Jeff Green has signed a 10-day contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jeff Green will initially sign a 10-day contract with the Rockets, giving him a chance to become comfortable with the fit before commiting to a deal for the rest of the season, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 18, 2020

As per Wojnarowski's tweet, the Rockets and Green have agreed to sign a 10-day contract to see how he fits with the team before both parties decide on a long-term deal.

Green is currently playing for the Utah Jazz where he's averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. His overall career stats include an average of 13 points scored per game and 4.4 rebounds.

Green was first drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics in 2007 as the fifth pick, but was later traded to the Seattle SuperSonics. That year, he was named to the All-Rookie First Team.