What's next for the Leafs?

According to Swedish news outlet Hockey Sverige, the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed to sign Olympian Par Lindholm after a breakout season in the SHL.

The 26-year-old had 18 goals and 47 points - fourth in the SHL - in 49 games with Skelleftea AIK this year. He had one goal in four games with Sweden at the 2018 Olympics.

The 5'11 centre would join defencemen Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen, who both signed last year, as former SHL standouts on the Maple Leafs roster.

In 196 career SHL contests, Lindholm has 53 goals and 119 points.