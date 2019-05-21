2h ago
Report: Grizzlies interview Raps' Griffin for HC
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors lead assistant coach Adrian Griffin has interviewed with the Memphis Grizzlies for their head coaching vacancy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Griffin, 44, appeared in 477 NBA games as a player from 1999-2008 before moving to an assistant coaching role with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has since worked for the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder, serving as the lead assistant with the Magic and Thunder.
He joined the Raptors last June after two seasons with Oklahoma City.