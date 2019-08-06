Sens acquire Callahan from Bolts for Condon; Wild fire GM Fenton after one year

The Minnesota Wild had an in-person interview Monday with Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell, Michael Russo of The Athletic reported on Tuesday.

According to Russo, Waddell, who continues to work in his role with the Hurricanes, has yet to sign a new contract with the team since his deal expired on June 30.

Russo adds that Waddell was one of two candidates Wild owner Craig Leipold and president Matt Majka interviewed Monday, along with Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin.

Waddell was named general manager of the Hurricanes in May of 2018, taking over from Ron Francis.

The Wild are currently the only the team in the NHL without a general manager after firing Paul Fenton, who was with the team for just 15 months, last week. Assistant general manager Tom Kurvers is currently the team's acting general manager.