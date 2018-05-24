The Edmonton Oilers coaching staff for next season appears to be coming into place after the team fired all of Todd McLellan's assistants after the season.

According to TSN 1260's Jason Gregor, the Oilers have hired former Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan and Trent Yawney as assistant coaches. Gregor notes the team will hire one more assistant moving forward.

Source tells me Oilers have signed deals with Trent Yawney and Glen Gulutzan to be assistant coaches. Will sign a third assistant as well. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) May 24, 2018

Gulutzan was fired by the Flames in April after two seasons with the team. He posted a 37-35-10 record with the Flames last season after making the playoffs in his first year with the team. The 46-year-old also served as head coach of the Dallas Stars for two seasons from 2011-2013. He worked as an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks for three seasons between his two head coaching jobs.

Yawney has spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks. Prior to joining the Ducks he worked as the head coach of the AHL's Syracuse Crunch for one season and then spent two seasons as the head coach of the Norfolk Admirals. Like Gulutzan, Yawney also has head coaching experience from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2005-2007. He posted a 33-55-15 record in less than two seasons as the Blackhawks bench boss.

The Oilers were arguably the league's most disappointing team last season, finishing 12th in the Western Conference after making the playoffs a year ago.