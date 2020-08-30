The San Diego Padres have acquired catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Padres acquiring catcher Jason Castro from Angels, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 30, 2020

Castro has appeared in 18 games this season for the Angels and has a .192 average with two homers and six RBIs.

The 33-year-old signed as a free agent with the Angels in the off season.

Castro has also played for the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros over the course of his 10-year MLB career.