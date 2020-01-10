Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who has been out since Dec. 18 with a groin injury, is expected to practice Friday and is hoping to play for the Raptors next week, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Siakam has been sidelined, the Raptors have posted a record of 6-5 and currently sit fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 25-13 overall.

The 25-year-old Siakam has stellar season in 2019-20, his first as the face of the Raptors franchise. He has averaged 25.1 points and 8.0 rebounds. The Raptors signed the forward to a four-year extension reportedly worth $130 million ahead of the start of the season.

In addition to Siakam, the Raptors have also been without key contributors centre Marc Gasol and guards Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell due to injuries.