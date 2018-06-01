University of Michigan head coach John Beilein may have his sights for the NBA as the 65-year-old reportedly interviewed with the Detroit Pistons for their vacant head coaching job, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beilein has been with the Wolverines since 2007, posting a record of 724-419. He led Michigan to the national title game this season, losing to Villanova 79-62. Michigan made it to the 2013 final as well under Beilein, this time losing to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Pistons have already interviewed former Toronto Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey, according to Wojnarowski.

Detroit parted ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy after at 39-43 season.