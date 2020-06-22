Windhorst: NBA's plan to restart still on despite concerns

If the NBA is able to go through with a July 30 restart at Disney World in Orlando, Davis Bertans will not be with the Washington Wizards.

Reporting with @TimBontemps: Washington Wizards F Davis Bertans has decided to sit out the Orlando restart, sources tell ESPN. Bertans is entering free agency off of his most productive NBA season – with two ACL injuries in his past. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps, Bertans has decided to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The sharpshooting big man is entering free agency off his most productive NBA season to date and has ACL injuries in his past. The Wizards are reportedly supportive of the decision and view retaining him as a top priority in free agency.

ESPN adds Bertans will still participate in pre-restart training with the team before sitting out.

In 54 games for the Wizards, Bertans averaged 15.4 points per game on a rock solid 42.4 per cent from beyond the arc.

Prior to his time in D.C., Bertans spent three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs but saw his playing time and numbers increase dramatically in Washington.

The Wizards held a record of 24-40 at the time of the NBA's pausing on March 11.