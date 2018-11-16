Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy fractured his foot in practice on Wednesday and has officially been ruled out indefinitely.

According to Pavel Lysenkov of Russian news outlet SovSport, Vasilevskiy is expected to miss three-to-four weeks with the injury. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports "source indicated" the same timeline for Vasilevskiy.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday the goaltender was headed back to Tampa Bay to be re-evaluated by the team's doctors.

In 13 games for the Lightning this season, Vasilevskiy has a 9-3-1 record with a .927 save percentage, 2.30 goals-against average, and one shutout. Lysenkov's timeline would sideline the Russian netminder for at least the team's next 10 games. December 5 will make three weeks since the injury and the Lightning host the Bruins one night later.

Backup Louis Domingue has started five games for the Lightning this season, compiling a 3-2 record with an .887 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average. The team also recalled Eddie Pasquale from the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday to take Vasilevskiy's spot on the 23-man roster.