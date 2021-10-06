Canadian Football League players will be able to board aircrafts to travel to road games through the end of November with a negative COVID-19 test, meaning unvaccinated players won't run into restrictions until the East and West Finals and Grey Cup, tweets TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Over the summer, the Canadian federal government announced plans to require passengers travelling on airplanes, trains and ships to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But as Naylor points out, Canadians flying after Oct. 30th will be able to fly with only a negative test until the end of November.

"...travellers departing from Canadian airports, and travellers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to travel. For travellers who are in the process of being vaccinated, there will be a short transition period where they will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of travel, but that transition period will end on November 30," reads the Canadian government's website.

Naylor reported in August that commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the CFL was operating under "informed guidance" that charter planes would not be exempt from the vaccination requirement.

The league and players' union do not require a COVID-19 vaccine to play in games or participate in team activities.