Why can Bettman make statements on plans if the players haven’t signed off yet?

On Tuesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced details for the league's return-to-play plan after the regular season was brought to a halt on March 12 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

If the NHL is able to return to the ice this summer, it likely won't happen until the end of July or early August with the top 12 teams in each conference playing in two separate hub cities. The top four teams in each conference will play a three-game round robin to determine their seeding for the first round of the playoffs while the remaining eight teams will battle in best-of-five play-in series in order to qualify for the 16-team postseason.

Bettman also revealed details on the NHL Draft Lottery, slated for June 26.

Shanahan: A return needs to be done in a respectful, conscientious way

Bettman looking for up to 30,000 tests for players and personnel A day after making the NHL's Return to Play proposal, commissioner Gary Bettman was on the Today Show, where he answered some big questions regarding testing, including taking precautions with potential hub city communities.

As part of the NHL's return-to-play format, the league plans on ramping up COVID-19 testing for players and staff if play resumes. The NHL wants players tested at least two times per week when they return to team facilities and everyday while competing in games.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says players will be tested "every evening with test results coming in “before they leave their hotel room in the morning.”

The province of Ontario has been criticized for its lake of testing during the pandemic. Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan says if Toronto is used as a hub city, he doesn't want testing to be taken away from people who really need.

"None of us ever want to be perceived or would consider a situation where we are taking away testing from people that need it...[a return] needs to be done in a respectful, conscientious way," he said during a conference call on Wednesday.

Two Thumbs Up

The Calgary Flames are happy with what they see when it comes to the NHL's 24-team return-to-play format.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Tuesday was a "good day."

"It's really exciting," Treliving told the Flames website. "Everybody's gone through a tough time - some, more than others, obviously. But the way I look at it is the fact that we're even talking about hockey again is a sign that things are starting to move in the right direction and are trending positively from a medical standpoint."

Calgary, ranked eighth in the Western Conference when the league was shut down, will have to battle the No. 9 Winnipeg Jets in order to reach the playoffs.

Captain Mark Giordano says this format maintains the credibility of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"The biggest issue for us, as players, was to maintain the credibility of the playoffs. We wanted something similar to what we've all experienced in the past, which was to win four best-of-seven series' to win the Stanley Cup. This format does that and legitimizes the whole thing, as far as I'm concerned," Giordano explained.

"You have to applaud what the league and all the player representatives were able to come up. I mean, you couldn't really penalize teams who were right on the bubble of making the playoffs and would either be out based straight on points percentage, our because they didn't play enough games to get there. This was a great compromise. I know some teams weren't happy, but for the most part, I think the most were pleased with it," said Giordano.

Despite being satisfied with the format, forward Milan Lucic still thinks there's a long way to go before they get the go ahead to play actual games.

"When the lockout's over, boom, you're right back to playing," Lucic said. "But in this case, there's still a lot of things that need to be addressed, so that's why I'm cautiously optimistic. There's still - in my mind - a long way to go until we actually do get back on the ice.

"You make plans, but things can change within a day - or even within the hour - during a pandemic."

Pittsburgh ready to be hub city

Pittsburgh is one of the 10 hub cities Bettman said are still in the running to host games if the NHL is able to come back in a few months. Penguins general manger Jim Rutherford says he's open to wherever they play, but thinks Pittsburgh would work as a hub city.

"I'm open to wherever we play. From the Penguins point of view, we meet the guidelines [of a host city]," he said on Wednesday. "We have a state of the art facility at the UPMC Lemieux Center. We meet the criteria, but understand that other teams do too. We just have to prepare to play.”

The fifth-ranked Penguins would battle the No. 12 Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-five play-in series if and when the NHL returns.