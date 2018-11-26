It looks like third baseman Josh Donaldson is going to reunite with former Blue Jays GM Alex Anthopoulos in Atlanta.

Per sources: Josh Donaldson and the #Braves are close to finalizing a one-year deal. This would reunite the @BringerOfRain20 with Alex Anthopolous, the exec that brought him to the #BlueJays in November 2014. — Steve Phillips (@StevePhillipsGM) November 26, 2018

According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, the Braves and Donaldson are close to finalizing a one-year contract, while The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal is for $23 million and pending a physical. The figure is the same as he made last season in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Donaldson in agreement with #Braves on one-year, $23M free-agent contract, sources tell The Athletic. Deal is pending a physical. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 26, 2018

Donaldson was expected to get one of the biggest contracts of a loaded free agent class heading into last season, but injuries severely hampered his 2018 campaign. The 32-year-old hit just eight home runs and drove in 23 while posting his lowest OPS (.801) since 2014. He went on the disabled list May 29 with a calf issue and did not return to big league action until Sept. 11.

He is now likely to try to get back to his 2015 American League MVP form and seek a longer-term deal next winter.

Donaldson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Cleveland Indians just prior to the postseason roster deadline at the end of August in exchange for a player to be named later who turned out to be right-hander Julien Merryweather. He was effective over 16 regular season games with the Indians, but hit just .091 in 11 playoff at-bats as the Indians were swept by the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Donaldson was first acquired by Anthopoulos in the winter of 2014 in a multi-player deal that brought him from the Oakland Athletics to Toronto.

The move to bring Donaldson to Atlanta comes just minutes after it was reported that seven-time All-Star Brian McCann and the Braves had reached a one-year, $2 million deal to bring him back to the place he spent the first nine seasons of his career.

Atlanta used 24-year-old Johan Camargo at third base for the majority of last season and he impressed, hitting .272 with 19 homers and 76 RBI. It's unclear how he might factor in to the Braves' lineup next season with Donaldson at third and Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies occupying the middle infield. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports notes that the Braves could potentially have a hole in the outfield, but Camargo has just one inning of outfield experience in his big league career.

The Braves made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2013, going 90-72.