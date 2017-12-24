18h ago
Rinaldo offered in-person hearing for punch
TSN.ca Staff
Arizona Coyotes centre Zac Rinaldo has been offered an in-person hearing for a punch on an unsuspecting opponent, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.
The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.
During the second period of Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, Rinaldo landed a punch to Samuel Girard after the two bumped into each other at centre-ice.
This kicked off a brawl between the two teams which saw multiple players get involved.
The Coyotes will be back in action against the Avalanche next Wednesday.