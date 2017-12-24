Button on Rinaldo sucker punch: 'That was gutless'

Arizona Coyotes centre Zac Rinaldo has been offered an in-person hearing for a punch on an unsuspecting opponent, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Arizona’s Zac Rinaldo has been offered an in-person hearing for a punch to an unsuspecting opponent, Colorado’s Samuel Girard. Date and time TBD. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 24, 2017

The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

During the second period of Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, Rinaldo landed a punch to Samuel Girard after the two bumped into each other at centre-ice.

This kicked off a brawl between the two teams which saw multiple players get involved.

The Coyotes will be back in action against the Avalanche next Wednesday.