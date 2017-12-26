Button on Rinaldo sucker punch: 'That was gutless'

Arizona Coyotes centre Zac Rinaldo has waived his right to an in-person hearing for a punch on an unsuspecting opponent and will have a phone hearing on Wednesday.

Arizona’s Zac Rinaldo has waived his right to an in-person hearing. A phone hearing will be conducted tomorrow. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 26, 2017

During the second period of Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, Rinaldo landed a punch to Samuel Girard after the two bumped into each other at centre-ice.

The incident occured immediately after Rinaldo hit Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon with an open ice check.

This kicked off a brawl between the two teams which saw multiple players get involved.

The Coyotes will be back in action against the Avalanche on Wednesday.