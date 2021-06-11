Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes, Joel Quenneville of the Florida Panthers and Dean Evason and the Minnesota Wild have been named the finalists for this year's Jack Adams award as the NHL's top head coach.

In his third season as the Canes bench boss, the 50-year-old Brind'Amour led Carolina to the playoffs for a third time, posting an impressive regular season record of 35-12-8, winning the Central Division over the Panthers by one point. Carolina was eliminated by the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in the second-round.

Quenneville, 62, coached the Panthers to a 37-14-5 showing before being ousted by the Bolts in the first round in six games. This was Quenneville's second year behind the bench in Florida after winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008 to 2019. Florida was also eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.

In his second season as the head coach of the Wild, Evason posted a 35-16-5 regular season record, good enough to finish third in the West Division with 75 points, seven points behind the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. The 56-year-old took over head coaching duties from Bruce Boudreau in February of last season and had his interim tag removed in the summer.

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy won the Jack Adams last year.