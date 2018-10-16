The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Tuesday they have added first-round selection from the 2018 CFL Draft, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley to their practice roster.

The key here is that he’s added to practice roster but has not “signed”. Allows Shepley to become familiar with Riders players and coaches, participate in practice while keeping all NFL doors open. #Riders https://t.co/vCbZQ1JsYP — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) October 16, 2018

Shepley signed with the NFL's New York Jets and spent training camp with the team before getting released.

Shepley played his university football at British Columbia.

The Roughriders also added national offensive lineman Emmanuel Adusei to their practice roster and released national defensive back Tristan Doughlin and national fullback Oumar Toure from their practice roster.