The Philadelphia Flyers announced Saturday that they have signed forward Samu Tuomaala to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OFFICIAL: We've signed forward @TuomaalaSamu to a three-year entry-level contract. Tuomaala was our 2nd round pick (46th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. https://t.co/cXMhapgtRV — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) August 14, 2021

Tuomaala was Philadelphia's second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft (46th overall) and is the first Flyer drafted this year to sign an ELC.

The 18-year-old had 15 goals and 16 assists in 30 games for Karpat's under-20 team and added one goal and three assists in five playoff games. The season before, Tuomaala had 23 points in 40 regular season games.

"He's a guy we targeted. We kind of thought he would probably go at the end of the first or somewhere in the 20s and he fell. A real talented winger. Great skater. Real dynamic speed. Loves to shoot the puck. Talented kid. He's going to take a little time to get stronger and put on a little weight. A talented kid that has real good offensive upside," said Flyers vice president and assistant general manager Brent Flahr in a news release.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and 174 pounds, Tuomaala is a native of Oulu, Finland.