Jamal Campbell is heading west.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of the offensive lineman on Thursday.

A Toronto native, the 28-year-old Campbell was released by his hometown Toronto Argonauts earlier in the week.

A product of York, Campbell was taken in the third round of the 2016 CFL Draft by the Argos.

Campbell suited up in 59 games over the past five seasons for the Boatmen, including nine in 2021.

He was a member of the Argos squad who won the 105th Grey Cup in 2017.