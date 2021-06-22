The Sedins' return to Vancouver is confirmed.

The Canucks announced that franchise icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin were rejoining the team as senior advisors with their management team on Wednesday, focusing on development and their American Hockey League club in Abbotsford, confirming TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger's report from earlier Tuesday.

"Henrik and Daniel's hockey intellect and experience is exceptional," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "We've had an open line of communication since they retired as players. They are students of the game, eager to learn, who will make valuable contributions and strengthen our staff. We are very pleased to add their knowledge and passion for the game and have them begin the next stage of their careers with us."

The twins are expected to learn and support all areas of hockey operations, including player development and evaluation, scouting and free agency and draft planning.

Dreger reported last month that management positions overseeing player development would make sense for the Canucks legends, which would allow them to grow and develop from the inside of the organization similar to how the New York Rangers groomed Chris Drury, who now serves as the team's president and general manager.

"We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the team we care so much about," Henrik Sedin said in a statement. "The province and the fans care deeply about this team. As we've said, being part of the Canucks family has been the best time in our lives. It is an honour to be back, and we will do everything we can to learn and contribute to the success of this team."

The Sedins both spent their 17-year NHL careers in Vancouver after being drafted by the franchise in 1999. They rank first and second in all-time Canucks scoring and retired together following the 2017-18 season.

Henrik Sedin scored 240 goals and added 830 assists over 1,330 career games while Daniel Sedin tallied 393 goals and 648 assists over 1,306 games.

The Canucks finished last in the North Division this season with a 23-29-4 record.