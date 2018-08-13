The Ottawa Senators made it official Monday, announcing they have signed fourth overall draft pick Brady Tkachuk to a three-year entry level contract.

It was reported over the weekend Tkachuk was expected to forego his final three years at Boston University to join the Sens organization.

"Brady Tkachuk exemplifies all the attributes around which we want to improve the Ottawa Senators," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a team statement. "He is a young man of exceptional character. We know how much he agonized over leaving Boston University, and we are encouraged by the degree of accountability and commitment this shows from him. Through tenacity, combativeness and work ethic, he also exemplifies leadership skills that we know will benefit the team now and well into the future. Most of all, Brady has shown us through his maturity that he is coachable, committed to teamwork, and determined to help us strengthen our team chemistry. For all these reasons, he is an exciting young player whose growth and development we are eager to support."

The 18-year-old winger had eight goals and 23 assists in 40 games for Boston University as a freshman last year.