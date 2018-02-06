Ottawa Senators forward Alex Burrows has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety after kneeing New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall in the head twice during a skirmish.

Word out of OTT is that Burrows has been offered an in-person hearing with @NHLPlayerSafety. No word yet on whether Burrows will accept the offer or waive his right and do it by phone. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 7, 2018

The in-person hearing allows for a suspension of six game or more.

Burrows was given penalties for cross checking and roughing on the play. Hall was not injured and scored during the Devils' ensuing power play.

Hall told Devils beat writer Amanda Stein after the game he didn't know it was Burrows' knee hitting him in the back of his head until his teammates told him afterwards.

"He punched me in the back of the head like 10 times. I thought it was a clean hit," Hall said after the game. "Yeah, he was losing his mind. I think he kneed me in the back of head at one point, too. I think he has a bit of a reputation for the player safety stuff. I think he's cleaned it up a lot in recent past but that didn't feel great when he was rabbit punching me there."

"He is what is he is," Devils head coach John Hynes added of Burrows.

The Senators went on to win the game 5-3.