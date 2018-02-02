Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan missed practice on Friday and won't play this weekend after suffering yet another hand injury in Thursday's overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Senators have afternoon matchups this weekend against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported Friday that Ryan is being sent for further evaluation and is not expected to be back anytime soon.

Bobby Ryan won't play this weekend. Being sent for further examination by doctors. Won't be back anytime soon. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 2, 2018

After scoring a power-play goal in the third period, it appeared Ryan suffered the injury gloving a loose puck, according to Steve Lloyd of TSN Radio 1200. Garrioch added Thursday night that the hand is not broken, but the team isn't sure how long he'll be out.

Bobby Ryan scores a PPG, and then hurts his hand just gloving a loose puck down. What else can anyone say? — Steve Lloyd (@TSNSteveLloyd) February 2, 2018

Ryan has a hand injury. It isn't broken. Not sure how long he's out. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 2, 2018

Hand injuries have become a common theme for the 30-year-old in the nation's capital. The first injury to his right hand came during his inaugural season with Sens back in November of 2014 and it has continued every season since. Ryan broke his right index finger earlier this season causing him to miss eight consecutive games. He's been forced to sit out games due to the injury for the past two months as well.

Here's a rundown of how much a beating his right hand has taken over the years.

Bobby Ryan's hand/finger injuries

Nov. 29, 2014: Broken finger (two games)

Dec. 21, 2015: Hand injury (one game)

Nov. 18, 2016: Broken finger (two games)

Nov. 30, 2016: Hand injury (three games)

Feb. 18, 2017: Broken right index finger (11 games)

Oct. 21, 2017: Broken right index finger (eight games)

Dec. 21, 2017: Re-aggravated finger injury (one game)

Jan. 9, 2017: Re-aggravated finger injury (one game)

Since sitting out the contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 10, Ryan has played seven straight games, scoring two goals and adding one assist. However, the injury suffered Thursday against the Ducks could force the former second overall pick to the sidelines once again.

Ryan has seven goals and 13 assists over 39 games in 2017-18, his fifth season with the Senators.

The native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey is in the third year of a seven-year, $50.75 million contract.