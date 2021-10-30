Boughner, Karlsson among several Sharks placed in protocol

The San Jose Sharks have placed several members of the organization in COVID protocol ahead of their game Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets, resulting in the game being delayed 15 minutes.

The players who have been placed in COVID protocol include Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek amd Marc-Edouard Vlasic as well as head coach Bob Boughner.

As a result, the Sharks have recalled the following players from the American Hockey League: John Leonard, Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche, Nick Merkley and Ryan Merkley.