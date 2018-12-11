One season removed from a surprising run to the Stanley Cup playoffs, New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero is preaching patience as the team sits last in the Eastern Conference through 29 games.

The Devils stood pat in free agency on July 1, though Shero did admit a short time later that the team lost out on James van Riemsdyk and Patrick Maroon. He told NHL.com this week the team remains committed to their rebuilding plan and he will not rush to make a move.

"I've said all along, with the support of managing partners, Josh [Harris] and David [Blitzer], that you don't build a team that's rebuilding through free agent signings that would handcuff you in three-to-four years," Shero said. "Doing something for the sake of getting a little bit better, or to just say you're doing something, is patchwork and not a plan. There's only one way to do this. The idea is to build something that once you do build it, you're in a good position each year to have a chance to make the playoffs and at a certain point you're considered a Cup contender.

"We talked about being a fast, attacking and supportive team and we knew it wouldn't happen overnight, but you have to come in with a mentality and a direction. You have to have something you believe in, a vision."

The Devils edged the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference last season with 97 points. Their success was largely credited to the Hart Trophy-winning season by forward Taylor Hall, who had 41 points more than any other player on the team.

Hall is once again leading the Devils in points this season with 31, but he has just eight goals in 29 games after scoring 39 last season. Kyle Palmieri is second on the Devils with 27 points, while no other player has topped 20 to date this season.

The Devils also sit tied for last in Eastern Conference with a minus-17 goal differential and are allowing average of 3.59 goals against per game - fourth worst in the league and well above their 2.93 mark a year ago.

Shero, who is in his fourth season as general manager of the team, said he expects there will be "speed bumps" as the Devils continue to work towards being a perennial contender.

"Last year gave both hope and optimism," Shero said. "There was light at the end of the tunnel. Our fan base finally saw the vision we talked about my first two years through drafting, developing, and making proper trades; you could see it start to come together. We established something where you could see more talent, more belief and a commitment to hold each other accountable, whether they were younger players or veterans.

"I know we have a ways to go, not just to get to Game 82 (this season), but over the course of the next two or three years. It's all really the start (of our build) I envisioned when I came here. I said last November (2017), that I felt like this is turning. I know it, I've been through this before with Nashville and Ottawa (as assistant general manager). With Josh and David, we have stayed true to our plan, no shortcuts. There will be speed bumps along the way, but this is the right way to do it.

"Rebuilds are not for the weak. (New York Islanders general manager) Lou Lamoriello once said, 'I have a five-year plan and it's changing every day' so you have to be prepared and have an idea what you want to do for the short- and long-term. We want to be a team that competes for a playoff spot every year and not just by chance or luck, and then from there become more of a contender."

The Devils dropped to 10-13-6 on the season with Monday's 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks and currently sit six points behind the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Metropolitan division. New Jersey will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.