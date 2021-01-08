Six Dallas Stars players and two staff members have recently confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the NHL announced Friday.

The league said it is in the process of reviewing and revising the Stars’ regular season schedule with the expectation that the team will not open its 2020-21 season earlier than Tuesday, January 19.

The Stars cancelled practice earlier on Friday, but did not comment on why the team's practice was cancelled.

The Stars are currently scheduled to begin their season next week, facing the Panthers in back-to-back games in Florida starting Thursday. Dallas is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Lightning in their fourth game of the season on Jan. 19.

The Stars cancelling practice came prior to the Columbus Blue Jackets announcing Friday that a number of players would be held out of the team's scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL COVID-19 protocols, per a press release.

CLUB STATEMENT:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have held a number of players out of today’s scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 8, 2021

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, only 21 players skated Friday. There are currently 41 players on the Blue Jackets' camp roster.

#CBJ Seth Jones and Nick Foligno are among the players not skating today “out of an abundance of caution” related to COVID-19 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 8, 2021

Portzline reports the players that did not skate are forwards Emil Bemstrom, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Max Domi, Nick Foligno, Nathan Gerbe, Liam Foudy, Mikhail Grigorenko, Boone Jenner, Mikko Koivu, Eric Robinson and Alexandre Texier and defencemen Vladislav Gavrikov, Seth Jones, David Savard, Andrew Peeke and Michael Del Zotto.