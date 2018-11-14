Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell and New York Mets No.1 pitcher Jacob deGrom have won the American League and National League Cy Young awards.

Snell, a 25-year-old lefty, had a career season for Tampa Bay in 2018, posting a 21-5 record with a 1.89 ERA and 221 strikeouts over 180.2 innings pitched.

This was Snell's third season in the Majors after the Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The Rays won 90 games this season but fell short of the second AL Wild Card spot.

DeGrom, 30, went 10-9 with a MLB-leading 1.70 ERA and 269 strikeouts over 217 innings pitched in 2018, his fifth campaign with the Mets.

The right-handed thrower was drafted by the Mets in the ninth round in 2010.