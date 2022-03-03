LAS VEGAS — Solomon Elimimian was re-elected as president of the CFL Players' Association on Friday.

Elimimian was first elected to the post in 2020. The union's board of directors is elected biannually by CFLPA members.

"On behalf of the entire CFLPA membership, I would like to thank every member of the Board of Directors who helped lead our Association through unprecedented and extraordinary times the past two years," Eliminian said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the membership for showing their confidence in me, as president.

"This new board of directors provides fresh opportunities as well as the continuity we will need to build stronger as an association and into the next round of collective negotiations."

The CFLPA is holding its annual general meeting in Las Vegas.

Joining Elimimian on the board will be first vice-president Ryan King, second vice-president Henoc Muamba, third vice-chairman Adam Bighill and treasurer Peter Dyakowski. King and Muamba replace John Bowman (first vice-president) and Chad Rempel (second vice-chairman) on the board.

Brian Ramsay remains the union's executive director.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.