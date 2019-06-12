The St. Louis Blues were in last place on Jan. 3. Now, they’re Stanley Cup champions.

And for the first time ever, no less.

The Blues took down the Boston Bruins 4-1 on the road in Game 7 to clinch their first Stanley Cup in franchise history behind a memorable effort from rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington.

What a wild ride it was. With the team struggling mightily in mid-November, head coach Mike Yeo was replaced with Craig Berube. Things didn’t turn around right away but the Blues took off once 2019 rolled around and they never looked back.

The Blues’ record of 10-3 on the road during these playoffs is the best in history and they also became the first team to take the title with a losing record on home ice (6-7) during the postseason.

On their way to the top of the mountain, St. Louis took down the Winnipeg Jets in the opening round, the Dallas Stars in seven games in Round 2 and the San Jose Sharks in the conference final.

“It’s a big deal. I mean, it’s a really big deal,” said actor and avid Blues fan Jon Hamm as the city got set to host Game 3. But that was before they were crowned champs.

It's an even bigger deal now.

And, oh yeah, #PlayGloria.