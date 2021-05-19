St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement Wednesday that the team has discovered "discrepancies in Covid test results" ahead of the team's Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.

It is unclear if the test results will affect the status of Wednesday's game. The statement added that the league will provide a further update when more information is available.

"We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players," Armstrong said. "We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon."

The statement came after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that some team were getting re-tested after there were some inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing. He added the belief was a lab error/false positives caused the inconsistencies. The hope is that it's cleared up by late afternoon.

Sources say some NHL teams are getting re-tested today after some inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing. The belief is lab error/false positives. The hope is that it's cleared up by late afternoon.

Believe it's affecting both some NHL and NBA teams.

The Blues lost Game 1 of their series against the Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.