24m ago
Blues find discrepancies in Covid test results
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement Wednesday that the team has discovered "discrepancies in Covid test results" ahead of the team's Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche.
TSN.ca Staff
It is unclear if the test results will affect the status of Wednesday's game. The statement added that the league will provide a further update when more information is available.
"We have discovered discrepancies in Covid test results relating to multiple players," Armstrong said. "We have been in touch with and are working with the League to address these discrepancies with additional testing and expect to have further information later this afternoon."
The statement came after TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that some team were getting re-tested after there were some inconsistencies in overnight Covid testing. He added the belief was a lab error/false positives caused the inconsistencies. The hope is that it's cleared up by late afternoon.
The Blues lost Game 1 of their series against the Avalanche 4-1 on Monday night.