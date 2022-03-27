The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Matt Kessel to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Sunday.

We've signed 2020 fifth-round pick Matt Kessel to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal will begin with the 2022-23 season. https://t.co/hOjjQ1aIvC #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 27, 2022

Kessel, 21, was drafted 150th overall in the 2020 NHL draft by the Blues.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native played the last two seasons with the University of Massachusetts where he has 17 goals and 34 points in 63 career NCAA games.

Kessel was named to the NCAA Hockey East Third All-Star Team the past two seasons and helped lead his team to a NCAA Frozen Four Championship last season.