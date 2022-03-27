38m ago
Blues sign D Kessel to two-year ELC
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues have signed defenceman Matt Kessel to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Sunday.
Kessel, 21, was drafted 150th overall in the 2020 NHL draft by the Blues.
The Phoenix, Ariz., native played the last two seasons with the University of Massachusetts where he has 17 goals and 34 points in 63 career NCAA games.
Kessel was named to the NCAA Hockey East Third All-Star Team the past two seasons and helped lead his team to a NCAA Frozen Four Championship last season.