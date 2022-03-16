6m ago
Blues F Bozak (LBI) out at least a month
The St. Louis Blues will be without Tyler Bozak for at least four weeks due to a lower-body injury. The team said Bozak, who has three goals and 11 points in 47 games this season, will be re-evaluated in a month.
TSN.ca Staff
The 35-year-old is in his fourth season with the Blues after re-signing with the team on a one-year, $750,000 contract last summer.
A veteran of 811 NHL games, Bozak has 170 goals and 460 points over his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Blues.